Actress and comedian Charlyne Yi will co-star opposite Jennifer Lopez in STXfilms’ romantic comedy Second Act, directed by Peter Segal. It’s based on an idea by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham, both of whom penned the screenplay. The story follows a big box store employee (Lopez) who reinvents her life and her lifestyle. When she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, she realizes it is never too late for a second act. Yi will play Lopez’s second assistant in the film. Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, Annaleigh Ashford Treat Williams, Larry Miller and Dan Bucatinsky co-star. Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez, Zackham and Benny Medina are producing the project which is currently shooting in New York. Yi made her feature debut in Universal’s Knocked Up and wrote, produced and starred in Paper Heart with Michael Cera which won the Waldo Salt screenwriting award at Sundance. She’s repped by UTA, Mosaic and Ginsburg Daniels.

REX/Shutterstock

Molly Ringwald (The Kissing Booth, CW’s Riverdale) has joined the YA adventure film Kingfish, directed by Sean Nalaboff from a script he wrote. It’s about a motley group of young locals that get caught in a twisted puzzle as they go searching for the buried treasure of local pirate legend, Captain Kidd. Ringwald will play Kate Wolcott, an eccentric recluse living on a fabled private island. Rounding out the cast are Liam Aiken (Ned Rifle), Charlie Tahan (Ozark), Sadie Calvano (Mom), and Eden Brolin (Beyond), who will play the core group of childhood friends, as well as David Call (Tiny Furniture), Kevin Corrigan (The Get Down), Bruce Altman (Matchstick Men), Lois Robbins (The Aspern Papers), and Jordana Rose (The Sinner). Jared Greenman of Yellow Cote Productions is producing the project with Isen Robbins and Aimee Schoof of Intrinsic Value Films and B. Stephen Tedeschi Jr. of Collaborative Media. Ringwald is repped by Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment and Untitled Entertainment; Aiken by Paradigm and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Tahan by Paradigm; Calvano by Paradigm and Zero Gravity Management; Brolin by Paradigm and Grandview Entertainment; Corrigan by Innovative.

McGowan Rodriguez Management

Days Of Our Lives star Robert Scott Wilson has signed on for the indie film Relic, along with William Shatner, Jeri Ryan, and Jason Brook. Directed by Jared Cohen, the pic follows an adventurous family that goes looking for an ancient artifact and soon discover a hidden world of great evil. Brian Perera and Shatner are producing. Wilson, who just wrapped on the film The Girl Who Cried Wolf, is repped by TalentWorkd and McGowan Rodriguez Management