PBS has joined CBS News in ending its relationship with Charlie Rose. The public broadcaster announced it has cancelled distribution of his self-titled interview program Charlie Rose.

“In light of yesterday’s revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and cancelled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” PBS said.

Charlie Rose began airing in 1991.

The word from PBS comes on the heels of CBS News firing the veteran interviewer earlier today and his CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell expressing on-air their profound disappointment in the sexual harassment allegations against him.

The end to the 75-year-old Rose’s five-year run on CBS This Morning and as a 60 Minutes correspondent, as well as his long relationship with PBS followed revelations on Monday of eight women accusing the host of “unwanted sexual advances toward them,” reported by the Washington Post. Shortly afterward, CBS, along with PBS and Bloomberg, suspended Rose.