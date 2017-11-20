Charles Manson, the sick mind behind a Los Angeles killing spree in 1969 that ended in seven murders including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, has died tonight in a Bakersfield, CA hospital. He was 83. Manson hung around the fringes of show business in the ’60s then created his reign of terror, and has spent the past 46 years in prison.

Relatives of Tate were informed tonight by officials from the California State Prison system that Manson had died. Manson “died of natural causes” at 8:13 PM PT said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in a statement on Sunday.

Since the late ’60s, Manson has been the subject of numerous television shows, movies, and books.