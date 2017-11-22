A day after CBS This Morning co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell had a candid discussion about former colleague Charlie Rose’s absence from the set, King and Bianna Golodryga, who was filling in for vacationing Norah O’Donnell, reported more bad news about Rose’s CBS tenure.

Rose was fired by CBS on Tuesday and PBS canceled his long-running talk show in the wake of a Washington Post report detailing his unwanted sexual advances and misconduct involving eight women. Citing new information, CBS News says new allegations maintain his misconduct continued at CBS after 2011, later than the Post had reported.

After opening this morning’s show with a brief dispatch about the crash of a U.S. Navy cargo plane in the ocean south of Japan, it then spent four minutes on Rose. The show reported that three female CBS employees accused Rose, 75, of committing lewd acts, including grabbing their buttocks and whispering sexual innuendos in one’s ear.

“We learned about these cases not from the HR department but through our own investigation,” Golodryga said in the report. She later noted that “a source with knowledge of Charlie Rose’s firing” said CBS News did not know the specifics contained in the Post report until Monday. The network gave This Morning no official statement on the new allegations and Rose has not responded to requests for comment from CBS News, according to the report.

In a brief wrapup discussion at the glass table where Rose spent more than five years as anchor, King, Golodryga and fill-in Vladimir Duthiers offered some closing comments. Golodryga said it was “surreal” to be reporting the story yesterday in the CBS newsroom. “As tough as this is, it makes it even more important that we continue to follow this story and tell these women’s horrific details and their own stories.” King expressed a continuing sense of shock, but added “it’s still important for women to speak up. We certainly encourage that.”

Duthiers said, “I keep thinking about the number of talented women who have left media and entertainment because of an abuser’s powers over them. The loss of talent these industries have suffered.” King responded, “I think things are changing and that is a good thing.”