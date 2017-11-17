CBS has made back order decisions on two of its three remaining new fall series, giving a full-season pickup to drama S.W.A.T. after three airings and ordering three more episodes of Mark Feuerstein’s multi-camera comedy series 9JKL.

Meanwhile, there is no decision yet on the fate of freshman drama Wisdom of the Crowd, which is in its eighth week on the air. The decision is being complicated by an investigation CBS recently launched into sexual harassment allegations against star Jeremy Piven. The call should come soon as Wisdom Of the Crowd is slated to wrap production on its 13-episode original order in mid-December, and the series hadn’t had backup scripts ordered.

CBS was the first broadcast network this fall to make a back order, picking up breakout new single-camera comedy Young Sheldon, a prequel to hit The Big Bang Theory, for a full season. Of the remaining new CBS fall series, the network pulled Me, Myself & I off the schedule, meaning that the single-camera comedy won’t be going beyond its original 13-episode order.

S.W.A.T. has received an order for seven more episodes, bringing its total to 20 episodes. While that is two short of a traditional full season (22 episodes), it is considered full season as S.W.A.T. launched more than a month after the start of the season.

The Shemar Moore-starrer hasn’t been a breakout but has held up pretty well, dipping from 1.1 to 0.9 and from 6.7 million to 6.4 million viewers (Live+Same Day) between weeks 1-3. In Live+7, the action drama is averaging 10.36 million viewers, 1.9 in adults 18-49. Its November 2 premiere delivered CBS’ best performance in the Thursday 10 PM time period with entertainment programming in almost two years, since January 6, 2016 in viewers (10.52 million in L+7) and since March 3, 2016 in 18-49 (1.9).

S.W.A.T. stars Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati and David Lim. Aaron Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty are executive producers for Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS TV Studios.

9JKL, co-created by Feuerstein and Dana Klein inspired by Feuerstein’s real-life experiences, has been a modest but relatively steady ratings performer. It launched to a so-so 8.2 million viewers and a 1.6 in adults 18-49 (Live+SD) behind Big Bang on Monday and ended its four-week run in the Monday 8:30 PM slot with a 1.4 in the demo and 7.2 million viewers. Since moving to the 9:30 PM berth with no Big Bang on Monday, 9JKL has posted a 0.85, 0.8 and 0.8 in 18-49. In L+7, the comedy is averaging 7.40 million viewers.

9JKL stars Feuerstein, David Walton, Elliott Gould, Linda Lavin, Liza Lapira, Matt Murray and Albert Tsai. Klein and Feuerstein executive produce with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Wendi Trilling and Pamela Fryman.