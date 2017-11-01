CBS has hired industry vet Radha Subramanyam as EVP, Chief Research and Analytics Officer, CBS Television Network. Subramanyam will report to David Poltrack, Chief Research Officer, CBS Corporation and President, CBS Vision, while also working closely with Leslie Moonves, Chairman and CEO, CBS Corporation and his Television Network leadership team. She begins on November 6 and will be based in New York.

In her new role, Subramanyam will oversee all day-to-day research operations for the CBS Television Network, including audience measurement, analytics, market research, program testing and advertising research.

“Accurate measurement of our entire audience, regardless of platform, is absolutely essential to our business, and we are very pleased to have Radha on board to accelerate our path toward that goal,” said Moonves. “The combination of David and Radha arms us with two of the best and brightest minds in the research field and is a very exciting development both now and for the future.”

“Radha is one of the foremost research and analytics professionals in the media/advertising business and has been a valued ally in documenting the extraordinary value of broadcast advertising across radio, television and their digital extensions to advertisers,” said Poltrack. “I am delighted she has decided to join us to lead our Network television research team as we deploy an expanded array of new research and analytical tools to provide our clients with resources to plan, execute and measure the returns from their CBS campaigns. Given her extensive experience in audience research, Radha will also enhance our consumer-based efforts in program, promotion and viewer engagement research.”

Subramanyam most recently served as President of Research, Insights and Data Analytics for iHeartMedia, where she developed and managed data and research efforts involving digital analytics, ratings and measurement, ad sales research, mobile measurement, programming analysis, music research, campaign measurement and marketing research.

Prior to joining iHeartMedia, Subramanyam held senior executive research roles at Yahoo!, MTV Networks and Nielsen.