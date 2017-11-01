After an anemic first ratings delivery for CBS’ Monday lineup without The Big Bang Theory as an 8 PM anchor this week, the network is making a change.

Freshman single-camera comedy Me, Myself & I has been pulled from the schedule effective immediately, and CBS is reverting to an all-multi-camera Monday lineup. Man With a Plan, starring Matt LeBlanc, has been summoned to return, with its second season set to debut on November 13. It will air in the 8:30 PM slot behind Kevin Can Wait where Man With the Plan also aired last season. Freshman 9JKL will take over Me, Myself & I‘s 9:30 PM berth beginning next Monday when a Big Bang rerun will air at 8:30 PM while CBS is getting the word out about Man With a Plan‘s return.

Thus is likely the end of the road for Me, Myself & I, which will complete production on its original 13-episode order but is not expected to get a back episodic order. It has aired six episodes; it is unclear yet when and where the remaining episodes will be broadcast.

Well received by critics, the Dan Kopelman-created Me, Myself & I was a family-friendly single-camera comedy that may have been hurt by its late, 9:30 PM slot. It struggled to get traction with viewers from the get-go, slipping to a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers (Live+Same Day) this past Monday. (CBS’ other comedies didn’t fare much better, with Superior Donuts and 9JKL both logging a 0.8 in the demo).

CBS has to make back-order decisions very soon on 9JKL and Wisdom of the Crowd, which both have received pickups for three additional scripts.

Here is CBS’ Monday schedule for the next two weeks:

MONDAY

(November 6)

8-8:30 PM – KEVIN CAN WAIT

8:30-9 PM – THE BIG BANG THEORY (rebroadcast)

9-9:30 PM – SUPERIOR DONUTS

9:30-10 PM – 9JKL (NTP)

10-11 PM – SCORPION

MONDAY

(Effective November 13)

8-8:30 PM – KEVIN CAN WAIT

8:30-9 PM – MAN WITH A PLAN (2nd Season Premiere)

9-9:30 PM – SUPERIOR DONUTS

9:30-10 PM – 9JKL

10-11 PM – SCORPION