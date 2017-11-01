Facing what promises to be a hugely watched World Series Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros tonight on Fox, rival network CBS is tweaking its schedule.

The network has opted to air repeats of SEAL Team in the 9 PM and 10 PM hours, preempting original episodes of SEAL Team at 9 PM and Criminal Minds at 10 PM. There is no change to Survivor, which airs a regularly scheduled new episode in its regular 8 PM timeslot.

In the 9 PM hour, CBS will broadcast SEAL Team’s “Other Lives” episode, which originally aired on October 4, and “Boarding Party” at 10 PM, which previously aired on October 11.

Down 3-2 in the series, the Los Angeles Dodgers battled back to top the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night, forcing tonight’s Game 7. Last night’s Game 6 scored a 15.1/26 in metered market results for Fox — the best this year’s Fall Classic has done in early numbers and the best any Game 6 has done since 2009.

We’ll update if further pre-emptions are announced.