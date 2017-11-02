CBS reported mixed third-quarter results, with revenue inching up 3% on affiliate and subscription fee growth but key profit measures declining slightly due to difficult comparisons with the year-ago period caused by the timing of domestic licensing deals and fewer political ads.

Wall Street has hammered CBS stock over the past few months. It dropped almost 3% today to close at $54.65, near a 52-week low. Since Aug. 1, it has declined more than $11.

Revenues for the quarter reached $3.17 billion, up from $3.08 billion for the prior-year period. Affiliate and subscription fee revenues were up 52%, led by Showtime’s distribution of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor pay-per-view boxing match, 27% higher retrans revenue and fees from CBS local TV affiliates, and growth from new digital initiatives, including the Company’s owned streaming subscription services. Content licensing and distribution revenues were down 22%, mainly due to the timing of domestic television licensing sales. Advertising revenues decreased 5% due to lower political advertising sales.

Operating income fell 2% to $707 million, including lower-margin revenues from the Mayweather-McGregor bout, compared with $721 million for the third quarter of 2016, which included a larger volume of higher-margin political advertising and television licensing sales.

Net earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2017 decreased 10% to $418 million from $466 million, mainly because of the lower operating income as well as a one-time tax benefit of $47 million in the third quarter of 2016. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2017 were $592 million, up from $478 million for the same quarter last year.

Net earnings for the third quarter of 2017 included a non-cash gain of $100 million, or $.25 per diluted share, in discontinued operations to increase the carrying value of CBS Radio to the value indicated by the stock valuation

of Entercom Communications, which acquired the CBS Radio portfolio. On an adjusted basis, net earnings for the third quarter of 2017 dipped 4% to $450 million from $467 million.

“Our solid third-quarter results demonstrate the way we are shifting our business to capitalize on changing viewing habits,” said chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves in the official earnings release. “From our new OTT services to the monetization of delayed viewing, and from our burgeoning international business to rapid increases in retrans and reverse comp, we are just beginning to capitalize on significant growth areas for the future.”

CBS execs will elaborate on the results shortly during a conference call with Wall Street analysts. Check back for updates.