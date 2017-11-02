The Seth Gordon-produced documentary True Conviction, which premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, is being adapted for television.

CBS is developing drama True Conviction based on the well-received documentary, from Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal’s Tribeca Productions, The Goldbergs executive producer Gordon and Being Mary Jane’s former executive producer/showrunner Erica Shelton Kodish and co-executive producer Angel Dean Lopez. CBS Television Studios and Sony Pictures TV are the studios.

Rex/Shutterstock

Written by Shelton Kodish and Lopez and to be directed by Gordon, the True Conviction TV project centers on three exonerated men in Dallas who team up to investigate cases of all kinds in an attempt to balance the scales of justice, while rebuilding their lives and navigating the newfound perils of a world that has moved on without them.

Shelton Kodish and Lopez executive produce with Gordon, along with Tribeca’s Rosenthal, De Niro and Berry Welsh.

Tribeca, Gordon’s Exhibit A Films and Sony TV, where Gordon has a first-look deal, brought the project to CBS TV Studios through Tribeca’s first-look at the studio. Shelton Kodish came on board via her recently signed overall deal at CBS Studios and brought Lopez along.

The True Conviction documentary, produced by Gordon and directed by Jamie Meltzer, follows three “freedom fighters” in Dallas, Texas, led by Christopher Scott, who spent 13 years in prison on a murder rap and would likely have remained in for life had the actual killer not finally confessed in 2009. Scott’s partners Johnnie Lindsey and Steven Phillips both spent twice as long in the slammer as their colleague. The three men dedicate their lives to the righteous task of trying to help the hopeless, those who claim to be innocent but have nonetheless been shoved out of sight and mind by the legal system. Gordon has supported these men and their cause for years, from getting their story told in the documentary and now to this TV adaptation. You can watch a trailer for the documentary below.

Shelton Kodish most recently served as showrunner and executive producer on the fourth season of BET’s Being Mary Jane, on which Lopez served as co-executive producer. Shelton Kodish’s previous series credits include The Good Wife, Covert Affairs, Hawthorne, and Cold Case.

Horrible Bosses helmer Gordon has directed the pilots for ABC’s The Good Doctor and The Goldbergs as well as Amazon’s Sneaky Pete.