CBS has put in development Stripes, a single-camera comedy based on the 1981 Bill Murray-Harold Ramis film, Deadline has learned.

The project hails from the Whitest Kids U’Know trio of Trevor Moore, Sam Brown and Zach Cregger, Sony Pictures TV and CBS Television Studios. Ivan Reitman, who helmed the movie, is attached to direct and executive produce via his the Montecito Picture Company.

Like the film, the series adaptation penned by Moore, Brown and Cregger focuses on a perennial rebellious outsider who finally finds his purpose in life when he joins the U.S. military and must unite a group of ragtag eccentrics. Moore, Brown and Cregger executive produce with Julius Goldy Sharpe and Tom Pollock, with Amie Karp and Peter Fried producing. Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

Co-starring John Candy, John Larroquette, Sean Young and P.J. Soles, the Stripes movie grossed more than $85 million during its run.

Moore, Brown and Cregger are known for their work in sketch comedy troupe the Whitest Kids U’Know. Their eponymous TV series aired from 2007-11 on Fuse and later on IFC.

Moore is repped by CAA, Generate and attorney Josh Sandler. Cregger is repped by CAA and Young Entertainment. Reitman and Montecito Picture Company is repped by CAA. Sharpe is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.