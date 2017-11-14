CBS has put in development crime drama The Source, from Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Amanda Green (Lethal Weapon, The Mysteries of Laura), The Source centers on a millennial investigative reporter who teams with an LAPD detective and together they make use of her dogged brand of investigating outside the bounds of the law in order to expose crime and wrongdoing.

Green executive produces with Stage 29 Productions’ Phil McGraw and Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman. Shelley Ross is co-executive producer. CBS Television Studios, where Stage 29 is under a first-look deal, is the studio.

The McGraws are executive producers on CBS/CBS Studios’ drama series Bull, which is in its second season. The father-and-son duo also have a long-standing relationship with CBS on the syndication side. CBS Television Distribution handles Phil McGraw’s long-running Dr. Phil, TV’s No. 1 daytime talk show, now in its 16th season, as well as the Stage 29-produced The Doctors, currently in its 10th season, and freshman DailyMailTV.