CBS has put in development a hybrid father-son comedy from former 30 Rock writer-producer Colleen McGuinness, 3 Arts Entertainment and CBS Television Studios.

Written by McGuinness, the untitled project (aka The Great Divide) centers on a married man with kids who was adopted as a baby and finally reconnects with his biological father, only to find that they disagree on everything. He tries to be the peacekeeper between his liberal adoptive parents and his super-conservative birth dad and family.

McGuinness executive produces with 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Oly Obst.

McGuinness has written for a number of television series, including NBC’s Emmy-winning 30 Rock. She also has developed pilots with Tina Fey, Matt Damon, FX, and HBO. McGuinness was most recently a co-executive producer on Netflix’s comedy series Friends From College, and is currently writing for an untitled comedy starring Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen for Amazon. She is repped by WME.