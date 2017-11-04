CBS outlapped all comers in total viewers in every half hour of primetime Friday and tied for No. 1 in the demo until settling for second, starting at 9:30 PM, when NBC’s (1.0, 5.4 million viewers) took over. CBS’ Blue Bloods (0.9, 9.1M) was far and away the night’s most watched program and the highest rated entertainment program in the demo in a tie with its lead-in Hawaii Five-0 (0.9, 8.51M), trailing only Dateline.

NBC’s newsmag was the night’s No. 1 program in the demo, matching its highest performance since April, while lead-in Blindspot (0.7, 3.46M) maintained 100% of the previous week’s season debut. NBC tied CBS for the night’s win with the 18-49 age bracket (0.9).

Continued lethargic numbers for ABC saw the network log a 0.5 demo rating across the night, including Once Upon a Time (0.5, 2.36M), Marvel’s Inhumans (0.5, 1.99M) and 20/20 (0.5, 2.55M).

Fox’s 9 PM The Excorcist (0.5, 1.54M) ticked up to a 0.5 after settling for 0.4 its two most recent telecasts and being preempted last week by the World Series. Lead-in Hell’s Kitchen, however, scored the brighter 0.8 rating and 3.1M viewers.

The CW’s My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin both called in 0.2 demo ratings; Crazy out-ticked Jane in overall audience, 723,000 to 695K.

In total viewers, CBS’ overall audience of 8.25M outran NBC’s 4.75M by a lap.

Fox followed in the demo with 0.7 and 2.32M viewers. ABC pulled in a primetime 0.5 demo rating and 2.30M viewers; CW’s tallied a 0.2 rating in the demo and 709K viewers overall.