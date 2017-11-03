CBS is jumping on the retirement home comedy hot trend this buying season with Assisted Living. The network has put in development the hybrid comedy from actress, writer and musician Nora Kirkpatrick, CBS Television Studios and Gloria Sanchez Productions. The project stems from a first-look deal Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Prods. and its female-centric production arm Gloria Sanchez, have with CBS Studios.

Written by Kirkpatrick, Assisted Living centers on a college sophomore who, after being kicked off campus, moves into a local retirement home where he and his much older roommate form an unlikely bond. Kirkpatrick executive produces with Chris Harris (The Great Indoors) as well as Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Assisted Living joins Cool Kids, a multi-camera comedy set in a retirement community from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, which has a pilot order at Fox; and the retirement village-set Norman Lear/Peter Tolan single-camera comedy Guess Who Died, which has a big production commitment at NBC.

Kirkpatrick is the creator, writer, director and co-star of the Hulu live-action VR series, Door No. 1, starring Steve Little, Kyle Bornheimer, Missi Pyle and Ravi Patel, executive produced by Lee Eisenberg and Jarrad Paul. Kirkpatrick, who recently developed comedy Best Seller at Comedy Central with Gloria Sanchez, is repped by Verve, Burstein Co. and Jackoway Tyerman.

Harris, who has an overall deal with CBS TV Studios, recently served as executive producer/showrunner on the CBS/CBS Studios comedy The Great Indoors. His series credits also include How I Met Your Mother and The Goodwin Games. Harris is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Gary Sanchez’ deal with CBS Studios already has yielded a series order, No Activity at CBS All Access. Additionally, the company has Things You Should Already Know, an ensemble single-camera comedy about millennials from Ben Schwartz and Laura Moses, set at CBS, while Gloria Sanchez has a premium comedy starring and executive produced by Isla Fisher in the works. Elbaum started Gloria Sanchez Productions in 2014. Her current film slate includes Women In Business, The Hustlers At Scores, Plus One and Toni Erdmann.