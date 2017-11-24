CBS’ blackout on Dish systems is over. CBS Corporation and Dish Network Corporation have reached a multi-year agreement for carriage of CBS owned stations across the country, as well as CBS Sports Network, as well as Pop and Smithsonian Channel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal comes after almost three days of no CBS programming on Dish, including the NFL game on Thanksgiving Day, though it will allow football fans to watch SEC college games Friday and Saturday and an NFL doubleheader on Sunday.

While CBS, the most-watched broadcast network, is a desirable asset, a sticking point for Dish was the modestly rated cable networks like Smithsonian, Pop and CBS Sports Network that CBS Corp. had insisted on bundling with the Big 4 net. During the standoff, CBS had maintained that while Dish has complained about the fees being asked for the cable networks, it has paid “at least one cable network more than double our asking price, for far less than half the ratings.

“We are pleased we have reached a deal with DISH, who recognizes the value that the number one Network brings to viewers in these markets,” said Ray Hopkins, President, Television Networks Distribution, CBS Corporation. “Dish customers will continue to get CBS’ must-have content, while we are also able to achieve our short and long-term economic and strategic goals.”

The agreement includes retransmission consent of CBS, and several other local television stations owned by CBS, on DISH in New York (WCBS and WLNY), Los Angeles (KCBS and KCAL), Chicago (WBBM), Philadelphia (KYW and WPSG), Dallas (KTVT and KTXA), San Francisco (KPIX and KBCW), Atlanta (WUPA), Boston (WBZ and WSBK), Seattle (KSTW), Tampa (WTOG), Detroit (WWJ and WKBD), Minneapolis (WCCO), Miami (WFOR and WBFS), Denver (KCNC), Sacramento (KOVR and KMAX), Pittsburgh (KDKA and WPCW) and Baltimore (WJZ).