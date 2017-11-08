Yo, taxi! Discovery Channel said today that its Emmy-winning Cash Cab is set to return at 10 PM Monday, December 4. Host Ben Bailey is back in the driver’s seat for the in-transit trivia game show that runs through the streets of New York.

Discovery Channel

Dodging traffic in a city with more than 13,000 taxis, Bailey’s passengers will take on classic Cash Cab trivia en route to their destination. If they get stumped, pedestrians and friends can help them out via phone, text or social media. There will be a new spin to the show as some unsuspecting passengers will be ambushed by celebrities, including Matthew Perry, Brooke Shields, Scott Bakula, Gilbert Gottfried, Dave Foley and Curb Your Enthusism‘s Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman.

If the riders and celebrities get three questions wrong, they’re out on the street.

David Steinberg joins the revamped series with All3Media’s Lion USA as executive producers. Bailey will also serve as an EP along with John Slaughter and the series original EP’s Tony Tackaberry and Allison Corn. Robyn Todd is co-executive producer. Cash Cab is produced for Discovery Channel by Lion USA and Norton Productions.