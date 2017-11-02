Game Of Throne actress Carice Van Houten has come aboard the indie thriller I Am Not A Bird, along with Andrew Rothney (The Huntsman: Winter’s War), Kate Easton (upcoming Ocean’s Eight ), Takehiro Hira and newcomer Elisabeth Larena. The bevy joins star Alexandra Daddario in the film, which has Swedish director William Olsson at the helm as production is underway in Tokyo, Japan. Based on the novel Lost Girls And Love Hotels by Catherine Hanrahan, who also adapted the screenplay, the story follows Margaret (Daddario), a young Western woman in the midst of losing herself in the bacchanal of nighttime Tokyo. Houten will play Ines, Margaret’s ally and fellow lost soul who has accepted that her youthful modeling and partying years in Tokyo are now behind her and seeks to go home. Lauren Mann of Wandering Trail Pictures and Blackbird’s Lawrence Inglee are producing the project. WME Global’s Alexis Garcia and Samantha Racanelli are handling the worldwide rights. Houten, who co-stars in Brian de Palma’s upcoming film Domino with Guy Pearce and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is repped by UTA.

Mike Carlsen from Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has been cast in We Are Unsatisfied, which stars Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz. First-time director Matt Ratner is directing the film from a script by Peter Hoare. It’s about the unlikely friendship between a struggling L.A. comedian (Schwartz) who’s forced to move back home to Long Island and finds a kindred spirit in his alcoholic dermatologist (Crystal). Chris Mangano, Ratner, and Rick Rosenthal are producers on the project. Matt Bronson, Matt Jacobs, Bert Kern, Alexander R. Madorsky and Nick Morton will executive produce. Carlsen is a client of Stewart Talent and Industry Entertainment.

Horror comedy Killer Kate!, which beings filming next week, has tapped Danielle Burgess (The Deuce), Larry Cedar (True Crime: The Menendez Murders) and Tiffany Shepis (Victor Crowley) as its leads. Written by Daniel Moya and Elliot Feld, who will also direct, the film follows Kate as she attends her estranged sister’s bachelorette party at the request of their dying father. The weekend, held at a remote cabin booked on a home sharing app, turns into a savage life-or-death struggle that pits family against family, and past against present. Alexandra Feld, David Feld, Lawrence Feld, and Jesse Pruett are producing the project.