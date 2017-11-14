EXCLUSIVE: Irish writer-director John Michael McDonagh and his House of Un-American Activities, which he runs with producing partner Elizabeth Eves, has signed with CAA. He is perhaps best known for his 2014 film Calvary, which garnered McDonagh the Ecumenical Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival, and four more British Independent Film Awards nominations with a win for Brendan Gleeson as Best Actor. It was released in North America by Fox Searchlight.

His most recent film, War on Everyone, which the agency packaged and sold, starred Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Peña and was released in the U.S. by Saban Films. It was featured at the Berlin, SXSW, Deauville, and Zurich festivals.

McDonagh’s directorial debut, The Guard, premiered at Sundance in 2011 and was nominated for a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and three BIFAs. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Irish independent film of all time at the Irish box office. It was released in the U.S. by Sony Pictures Classics.

McDonagh was previously with UTA and Independent Talent.