CAA claims it will investigate allegations by an actress who is suing them and agent Cameron Mitchell for sexual harassment over a long period of time.

Actress Demi Mann claims in her lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted and harassed on several occasions by agent Mitchell. Her lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges Mitchell made promises to be her mentor and agent after meeting her at a local Coffee Bean. The lawsuit claims that was a mere ploy to have sex with her.

CAA responded to Deadline on the suit: “Although we do not comment on pending litigation nor specific personnel matters, we take allegations of this nature seriously, investigate them promptly and thoroughly, and take appropriate action.”

Mitchell is a motion picture talent agent who represents Common, Djimon Hounsou, Gabrielle Union, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Reginald Hudlin, Terrence Howard and Will Packer.

Mann’s suit claims Mitchell gave her confidential documents on projects and auditions that other actresses did not possess. However, there was an alleged quid pro quo. The suit claims Mitchell said that there was an “unwritten rule” that agents only did that for clients who were sleeping with them.

The suit further claims that Mitchell came to Mann’s home one evening on the pretext of giving her a “present,” but upon arrival, he claimed he needed to shower. He allegedly emerged from the bathroom clad only in a towel and subsequently forced her to perform oral sex.

Mann claims she reported the incidents to CAA’s human resources department on Oct. 13, but the company declined to meet with her.