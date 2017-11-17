EXCLUSIVE: CAA agent Cameron Mitchell, who was outed as an alleged serial sexual harasser by actress Demi Mann who sued him, has denied the allegations and said that they are “not only false but egregious.” However, CAA and he have parted ways, effective immediately.

Mann’s suit, filed yesterday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges Mitchell made promises to be her mentor and agent after meeting her at a local Coffee Bean. The lawsuit claims that was a mere ploy to have sex with her. Mitchell’s side calls the lawsuit “a calculated attempt to justify remaining in the U.S.” because the actress only has a temporary visa.

Mitchell’s pr rep said it already had been investigated internally at the agency in what he said was “a comprehensive internal investigation over a three-week period” and he was cleared.

CAA gave Deadline this statement just now: “CAA’s policy is not to comment on pending litigation. However, given the nature of Ms. Mann’s allegations, we feel compelled to provide an accurate set of facts. When Ms. Mann reached out to CAA in October, we immediately launched a fair, impartial and thorough investigation. We spoke with Ms. Mann multiple times, suspended Mr. Mitchell pending the completion of the investigation, and, based upon the information we could gather, took other appropriate action.”

Ms. Mann was not nor has she ever been a client of the agency. As is clear from Ms. Mann’s allegations in the complaint, she did not have any interactions with any agents at CAA except for Mr. Mitchell. To the extent Mr. Mitchell formed a personal relationship with Ms. Mann, it was solely that, and outside the bounds of a professional relationship between CAA and Ms. Mann.

After Ms. Mann shared her lawsuit with the press, CAA received new information not previously revealed during the agency’s investigation. Mr. Mitchell’s employment with the agency has ended as of today. With respect to Ms. Mann’s specific accusations against CAA, the agency categorically denies them and will vigorously defend itself in the litigation.

“In the current climate, it is not unexpected that there will be individuals willing to make unfounded complaints in an attempt to dig into deep pockets,” said Mitchell’s counsel, Stephen Larson. “It is sad that Ms. Mann has chosen to take this path.”

Here is the full statement from Mitchell’s pr rep: