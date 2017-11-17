EXCLUSIVE: CAA agent Cameron Mitchell, who was outed as an alleged serial sexual harasser by actress Demi Mann who sued him, has denied the allegations and said that they are “not only false but egregious.” However, CAA and he have parted ways, effective immediately.
Mann’s suit, filed yesterday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges Mitchell made promises to be her mentor and agent after meeting her at a local Coffee Bean. The lawsuit claims that was a mere ploy to have sex with her. Mitchell’s side calls the lawsuit “a calculated attempt to justify remaining in the U.S.” because the actress only has a temporary visa.
Mitchell’s pr rep said it already had been investigated internally at the agency in what he said was “a comprehensive internal investigation over a three-week period” and he was cleared.
CAA gave Deadline this statement just now: “CAA’s policy is not to comment on pending litigation. However, given the nature of Ms. Mann’s allegations, we feel compelled to provide an accurate set of facts. When Ms. Mann reached out to CAA in October, we immediately launched a fair, impartial and thorough investigation. We spoke with Ms. Mann multiple times, suspended Mr. Mitchell pending the completion of the investigation, and, based upon the information we could gather, took other appropriate action.”
Ms. Mann was not nor has she ever been a client of the agency. As is clear from Ms. Mann’s allegations in the complaint, she did not have any interactions with any agents at CAA except for Mr. Mitchell. To the extent Mr. Mitchell formed a personal relationship with Ms. Mann, it was solely that, and outside the bounds of a professional relationship between CAA and Ms. Mann.
After Ms. Mann shared her lawsuit with the press, CAA received new information not previously revealed during the agency’s investigation. Mr. Mitchell’s employment with the agency has ended as of today. With respect to Ms. Mann’s specific accusations against CAA, the agency categorically denies them and will vigorously defend itself in the litigation.
“In the current climate, it is not unexpected that there will be individuals willing to make unfounded complaints in an attempt to dig into deep pockets,” said Mitchell’s counsel, Stephen Larson. “It is sad that Ms. Mann has chosen to take this path.”
Here is the full statement from Mitchell’s pr rep:
CAA agent Cameron Mitchell emphatically denies any wrongdoing in regards to accusations filed in a civil suit by aspiring actress Demi Mann, who had been under consideration for representation, as is a common practice, but has never been a client of CAA. In fact, Mitchell is adamant that the allegations are not only false, but egregious. Approximately two months ago, just two days after Mitchell communicated that he could no longer consider representation of Mann at CAA, she contacted HR at the agency with complaints against Mitchell. Mann’s allegations appear to be a calculated attempt to justify remaining in the U.S., as she is here on a temporary visa.
When the charges were initially made directly to CAA’s HR department against both Mitchell and CAA, the agency conducted a comprehensive internal investigation over a three week period, which concluded two weeks prior to the civil filing and concluded that the charges were unfounded. He has been a key agent in the motion picture department at CAA for five years with such illustrious clients as Common, Djimon Hounsou, Gabrielle Union, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Reginald Hudlin, Terrence Howard and Will Packer. His reputation as a client’s advocate precedes him in all of his business dealings throughout his renowned 12 year career.