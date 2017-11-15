UK broadcaster Channel 4 has unveiled its latest programming slate including a documentary series on the post-Pablo Escobar drug trade in South America and the return of critically acclaimed comedy Back, starring Peep Show‘s David Mitchell and Robert Webb.

Unveiled at a glitzy event at Shoreditch Town Hall in London, the broadcaster revealed it has commissioned The Real Narcos (working title), a three-part series that will see ex-SAS member Jason Fox explore the cocaine underworld in the region. Fox, who previously fought the war on drugs as part of Britain’s Elite Special Forces, will travel to cartel-controlled parts of Mexico, Peru and Columbia to understand the people that he used to fight.

The series, which will feature cocaine cooks and cartel enforcers to underworld kingpins and traffickers, is produced by Killer Women With Piers Morgan producer Plum Pictures. Commissioned by C4 Specialist Factual Commissioning Editor Alf Lawrie, The Real Narcos is exec produced by Plum’s Stuart Cabb.

Elsewhere at the event, which was hosted by recently installed Chief Executive Alex Mahon, the UK broadcaster revealed it is bringing back David Mitchell and Robert Webb comedy Back for a second series. The six-part comedy, which will air on AMC Networks’ U.S streaming service SundanceNow before receiving a linear launch, was created by Veep’s Simon Blackwell and is produced by Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice’s ITV-owned Big Talk Productions in association with That Mitchell & Webb Company.

C4 has also ordered 25-part format The Wedding Shop, set in an opulent 18th century bridal boutique. Commissioned by C4 Head of Formats Dom Bird, the show is produced by Joanne Inglott, who used to run New York-based indie Blackfin, and her new Nineteen11 partner Brian Hayes.

Finally, the broadcaster will follow the everyday lives of 20 people in their pursuit of love in a new Blast! Films format. A Year To Fall In Love (w/t) will air as a one-off documentary on Channel 4 as well as a raft of episodes airing across C4’s video-on-demand service All 4.