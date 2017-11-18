Entertainment Studios has brought aboard industry vet Amy Gruberg as Senior Vice President of Media Partnerships, where she’ll implement media planning, media buying, and overall marketing strategies across all of Entertainment’s global media platforms. Gruberg, who will be based in Los Angeles, will report directly to ES Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Byron Allen.

Gruberg comes to the new post with over 25 years of entertainment marketing and media experience working at companies such as Walt Disney Pictures, Dreamworks SKG, MGM, and 20th Century Fox Films. She holds a B.S. in Film/TV/Communications from Ithaca College, and an M.B.A. from California State University, Long Beach.

“Amy Gruberg is the perfect new addition to our corporate family,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Amy’s extensive marketing and media experience greatly enhance our expanding global media company as we aggressively pursue production and acquisitions of high-quality content for our theatrical, television, cable, and digital distribution platforms.”

The studio, which is behind the box office sleeper hit 47 Meters Down with Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, has an upcoming slate that includes the Rob Cohen-directed action-thriller The Hurricane Heist, the mystery-thriller Chappaquiddick, and the Keanu Reeves sci-fi pic, Replicas.