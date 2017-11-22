Buzz Belmondo, a comedian, actor and writer who was a regular on the syndicated sitcom Out of This World and recurred on Baywatch, died Tuesday of blood cancer at his Los Angeles home. He was 70, His friend and longtime comedy partner Brad Slaight confirmed the news.

Born Lorenzo Matawaran on February 20, 1947, in San Francisco, Belmondo began his decades-long career in the San Francisco comedy scene. He was a regular at the famed Holy City Zoo comedy club that launched the careers many famous comics including Robin Williams.

Rex/Shutterstock

He later moved to Los Angeles, where he worked as stand-up comedian and created the unique character of Filipino entertainer Buzz Belmondo. Buzz became a local club favorite and a frequent guest on TV talk/variety shows including The Joan Rivers Show.

Belmondo was a series regular on comedy Out of This World, which aired 96 episodes during its 1987-91 run in syndication. The cast included Burt Reynolds, who did the voice of an alien dad who was called back to his home planet and was only heard and never on camera.

He also was a regular on sketch/variety show Comedy Break with Mack & Jamie, and he recurred as Guido on Baywatch (see photo above).

He recently won a writing contest that earned him a development deal with Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, according to Slaight. At the time of his death, Belmondo was working as one half of the comedy team Carl & Buzz and producing and starring in a web series that was featured on Funny or Die.

Belmondo is survived by his wife Kathy Keeley, a talent agent with Jana Luker Agency, and their son Matt.