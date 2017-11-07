In the wake of the industry’s sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, James Toback and Kevin Spacey, a fire has been re-ignited when it comes to X-Men and The Usual Suspects filmmaker Bryan Singer who in the past has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Students from the USC School of Cinematic Arts have created a petition at Change.org calling for the removal of Singer’s name from the Division of Cinema and Media Studios. Since posting last night, the petition already counts over 1,700 names. It is being delivered to Dean Elizabeth Daley at the USC School of Cinematic Arts as well as Akira Lippit, Vice Dean of Students.

USC School of Cinematic Arts issued a statement today: “We are aware of the Change.org petition and appreciate the concerns of our students and alumni. We want to assure them that we are taking this matter very seriously and are monitoring the situation.”

Recently, USC’s School of Cinematic Arts petitioned for the university to refuse Harvey Weinstein’s $5M donation to grant scholarships to women directors. The disgraced producer’s pledge was rejected.

Three years ago, actor Michael Egan III filed a civil suit against Singer, claiming that the director sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in California and Hawaii. Egan claimed that this abuse occurred from when he was 15 years old until he was 17. Singer denied the allegations, and Egan withdrew his lawsuits against the X-Men director and others in August 2014 after he repeatedly contradicted himself in past and present statements on the alleged events.

Singer is currently in post production on 20th Century Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Here is the Change.org petition letter in full: