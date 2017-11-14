The Broadcast Television Journalists Association, one of the organizers of the annual Critics’ Choice Awards, has named MediaVillage editor Ed Martin as its new president. He replaces Joey Berlin, who has topped the organization since it was founded a decade ago. The appointment was made by the BJTA executive committee.

Martin is editor and chief television and content critic at MediaVillage and has written about TV and Internet programming for several Myers publications since 2000 including The Myers Report, The Myers Programming Report and MediaBizBloggers.

The BTJA is sister organization to the Broadcast Film Critics Association and together run the Critics’ Choice Awards. The 23rd edition is set for January 11 live on The CW.