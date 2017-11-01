William Oldroyd’s feature directorial debut Lady Macbeth has scored a leading 15 nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards. The drama adapted by Alice Birch from the 19th century novel Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk, stars Florence Pugh as a young bride sold into marriage and whose innocence is slowly corrupted by her circumstance and yearning to rebel.

After premiering in Toronto last year, the film went on to a series of festivals and made its U.S. bow at Sundance. It was released by Altitude in the UK in April. Among its mentions are Best Director, Actress, Debut Screenwriter, Breakthrough Producer (Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly), Screenplay and Best British Independent Film.

Twentieth Century Fox Coming up behind it are I Am Not A Witch from Rungano Nyoni (a Deadline One to Watch in Cannes this year) and Armando Iannucci’s The Death Of Stalin with 13 nominations each. They are followed by God’s Own Country, helmed by Francis Lee, and Martin McDonagh’s Venice breakout Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri from Fox Searchlight.

Each of the above are nominated in the Best British Independent Film category as well as Best Director and Screenplay. In the acting races, Three Billboards‘ Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell are facing off for Supporting while Frances McDormand is up for Best Actress.

Among the Best International Independent Film nominees are Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Cannes winners The Square and Loveless. The latter two are Sweden and Russia’s entries for the Foreign Language Oscar, respectively.

The BIFAs, which have increasingly focused on showcasing new talent under the stewardship of co-directors Deena Wallace and Amy Gustin who took over in 2015, point “to a very bright future for British cinema” in this year’s nominations, the pair said.

The 2017 ceremony takes place at London’s Old Billingsgate on December 10 with host Mark Gatiss presiding.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best British Independent Film

THE DEATH OF STALIN

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY

I AM NOT A WITCH

LADY MACBETH

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Best International Independent Film

THE FLORIDA PROJECT

GET OUT

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

LOVELESS

THE SQUARE

Best Director

ARMANDO IANNUCCI, The Death of Stalin

FRANCIS LEE, God’s Own Country

MARTIN McDONAGH, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

RUNGANO NYONI, I Am Not a Witch

WILLIAM OLDROYD, Lady Macbeth

Best Screenplay

ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Best Actress

EMILY BEECHAM Daphne

FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch

FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth

RUTH WILSON Dark River

Best Actor

JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman

JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country

ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country

Best Supporting Actress

NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party

KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin

JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Supporting Actor

SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin

STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin

WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

IAN HART God’s Own Country

SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Most Promising Newcomer

NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

HARRY GILBY Just Charlie

COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth

HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny

LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion

Best Debut Director

DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth

Debut Screenwriter

ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest

JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Breakthrough Producer

GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion

EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch

BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut

FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth

JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country

The Discovery Award

EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar

HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson

IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans

ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague

MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright

Best Documentary

ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter

HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson

KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard

UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro

WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton

Best British Short Film

1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay

FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing

THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee

WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell

WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon

Best Cinematography

BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch

TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone

THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind

ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth

Best Casting

SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth

SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country

SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin

SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Costume Design

DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel

SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin

SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties

HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch

HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth

Best Editing

JOHNNY BURKE Williams

DAVID CHARAP Jawbone

JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin

JOE MARTIN Us and Them

Best Effects

NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual

LUKE DODD Journeyman

EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin

DAN MARTIN Double Date

CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest

Best Make Up & Hair Design

JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch

JAN SEWELL Breathe

NADIA STACEY Journeyman

NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin

SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth

Best Music

CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind

MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch

PAUL WELLER Jawbone

CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin

Best Production Design

JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth

CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin

JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait

NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch

EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Sound

ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country

MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch

ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone

JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SOUND TEAM Breathe

