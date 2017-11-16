BritBox, the streaming service set up by BBC Worldwide and ITV that streams UK fare to U.S. audiences, is launching over 100 Christmas specials in December and is simulcasting a number of shows for the first time.

The service will launch a range of comedies, period dramas and entertainment series across the month. It will also near-simulcast The Queen’s Christmas Message, an annual UK tradition, Carols From Kings Event as well as air Christmas specials of BBC One soap EastEnders and ITV soap Coronation Street on Christmas day.

Other titles available include Dickensian, Inside No. 9, The Hairy Biker Christmas Party, French & Saunders Christmas Specials, Upstart Crow and Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

BritBox, which is priced at $6.99 per month, launched in March. The service, which predominantly airs programming from its owners, recently opened its doors to third-party acquisitions for the first time, picking up the U.S rights to a raft of FremantleMedia International shows including Merlin, Against The Law, QI and Escape To The Country.

“UK television has a rich tradition of celebrating the holidays in a big way, now you can get it the authentic British experience right in your own home without the travel – you just join us for our BritMas extravaganza,” said BritBox President, Soumya Sriraman.

“BritBox is The ultimate streaming destination for lovers of British TV, we are giving our audience more than 100 shows in December, and we have the largest offering of British premieres, near simulcast, and classic British holiday specials anywhere in the U.S.”