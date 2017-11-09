Netflix’s upcoming urban fantasy pic Bright released a new one sheet that gives us a closer look at the film’s two action stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

The poster comes out shortly after the newest trailer for the David Ayer-directed movie. Giving a twist on the cop genre, the poster serves up some odd couple realness with Smith’s Human LAPD officer Daryl Ward and Edgerton’s Orc Deputy Nick Jakoby.

The movie follows the duo as they embark on a routine patrol night, only to discover an ancient, but powerful artifact, a magic wand, that was thought to be destroyed, and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.

Written by Max Landis, the movie has an extensive roster of actors including Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers.

Bright opens in select theaters and will stream on Netflix starting December 22.