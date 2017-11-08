Marvel comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis has jumped to DC comics. Bendis is known for his work on a number of popular comics including Daredevil and The Defenders, but he is widely known as the co-creator of the series Alias, which follows superhero-turned-private investigator Jessica Jones. All the aforementioned comic book titles have since become popular Netflix series.

The announcement was made by DC Comics via their official Twitter account: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Brian Michael Bendis exclusively to the DC family with a multiyear, multifaceted deal.”

Bendis confirmed the news saying, ““This is real. I love you all. Change is good. Change is healthy.”

Bendis also wrote Ultimate Spider-Man, which was a new take on Peter Parker. This eventually led to the creation of Miles Morales, a black Hispanic teen who became the web-slinging superhero. The comics were adapted into an animated series on Disney XD, which Bendis also wrote for. He also co-created the police procedural comic book series Powers with Michael Avon Oeming. It was adapted for TV as the PlayStation Network’s first original scripted program starring Sharlto Copley.