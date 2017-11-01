Brett Ratner, who was the subject of a sexual harrasment story this morning with allegations brought against him by six women, including actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn as well as two actress from the set of Rush Hour 2, said he is “stepping away” from Warner Bros. where he has long has been a producer on the lot. Here is his statement:

In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.- related activities. I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved.