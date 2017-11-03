EXCLUSIVE: Although Breathe, the inspiring story of British polio victim Robin Cavenidish, has struggled to find its footing at the box office, it is considered still very much in the game for awards recognition as audiences and voters continue to seek it out. Andrew Garfield, coming off a Best Actor nomination last year for Hacksaw Ridge, plays Cavendish who at just 28 years old was stricken with polio and given only a short time to live. With the help of a novel breathing device and the unending support of his wife Diana who is brilliantly played by Claire Foy he outlived those predictions of early death by decades. The film marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis and it is a moving one indeed. Both Garfield and Serkis will be appearing at tomorrow’s The Contenders event put on by Deadline. Here is a new featurette on the film which is released by Bleecker Street.