Former Game Of Silence star Bre Blair has joined CBS drama series S.W.A.T. in a key recurring role. Blair will play Annie Kay, the wife of Deacon (Jay Harrington), 2nd command of the SWAT unit lead by Hondo (Shemar Moore). She is patient, perceptive, and balances a busy house and newborn baby while her husband is out in the field. As the only wife on the squad, Annie is considered one of the family to the rest of the team, though she is fiercely loyal and devoted to Deacon and the kids above all else. Blair played Jessie West on NBC’s Game of Silence and recently appeared on Narcos and Flaked. She’s repped by Don Buchwald and Associates and DiSante Frank & Company.

Romeo Miller (Growing Up Hip Hop: Los Angeles) has booked a recurring role on the second season of Freeform drama series Famous In Love. Based on Rebecca Serle’s novel, Famous in Love hails from Pretty Little Liars’ creator I. Marlene King and stars Bella Thorne as Paige, a college student who lands a starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. Miller will play Pablo$$, a sexy R&B/hip hop artist known for his suggestive and confident anthems and undeniable stage presence. He’s the real deal when it comes to talent: a songwriter, producer, and perfectionist whose rise to fame was fast and furious. Miller, a multi-platinum recording artist, recently recurred on Fox’s Empire and Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse. Later this year, he can be seen in the lead role in upcoming feature Never Heard. He also continues to star on and executive produce WeTV’s hit series Growing Up Hip Hop: Los Angeles. He’s repped by Pantheon.