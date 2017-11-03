Brad Bufanda, who played Felix Toombs on the first two seasons of Veronica Mars, committed suicide Wednesday. He was 34.

“We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being,” said Bufanda’s manager Kirsten Solem in a press statement. “He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

According to police reports, Bufanda committed suicide by jumping from a building.

Bufanda began his acting career before his teens, making appearances in the late 1990s and early 2000s on Roseanne, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Malcolm in the Middle, Even Stevens and Days of Our Lives. Later he appeared on CSI: Miami, Boston Public and the 2004 feature A Cinderella Story.

But it was his recurring role as Felix on Veronica Mars during the series’ stint on UPN that took Bufanda out of his single-episode streak. He was later a series regular on Cinemax’s Co-Ed Confidential.