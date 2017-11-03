EXCLUSIVE: In the big American Film Market deal so far, Paramount Pictures is closing a $10 million deal for North American, UK and France rights to Book Club, sources said. In a pact being brokered by Endeavor Content, the studio has committed to a wide release in 2018. The June Pictures film is being called a First Wives Club-style comedy that stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, Richard Dreyfuss, Alicia Silverstone, Tommy Dewey, Katie Aselton, Ed Begley Jr and Wallace Shawn. The pic is from first-time director Bill Holderman, who co-wrote the screenplay with Erin Simms.

Book Club follows four lifelong friends in their 60s — Keaton, Fonda, Bergen and Steenburgen — who read the saucy Fifty Shades of Grey in their monthly book club and have their lives forever changed. Holderman, Simms, Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks are producing the project, which is in postproduction. Bloom is selling offshore territories on the film.

The action started right after the three-minute trailer was shown to buyers Wednesday. A competitive auction followed and crossed the eight-figure mark. Paramount won, with Syrintha Studer, Lejo Pet and Gabby Canton leading the charge from the studio.

Pic was co-financed by June Pictures and Endeavor Content.