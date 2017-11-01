Abramorama and Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings will premiere Jennifer Lebeau’s Bob Dylan concert documentary Trouble No More with Landmark Theatres, screening the film for one night only on Thursday, November 2.

Trouble No More, which intersperses concert footage from Dylan’s 1980-ear Gospel period with sermons written by Luc Sante and delivered by Michael Shannon, made its bow at this year’s New York Film Festival.

Executive produced by White Horse Pictures, the doc about Dylan (shown above in 2015) includes video footage long thought lost and newly restored, shot at concerts in Toronto and Buffalo in 1980.

The film will play at Landmark cinemas in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco – the only opportunity to see the film on the big screen. Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings will release the film Nov. 3 as a bonus DVD in the deluxe box set for Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol 13 / 1979-1981.