Universal will open Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller Truth or Dare on April 27, 2018.

Pic directed by Jeff Wadlow stars Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto and Sophia Taylor Ali. In the film, a harmless game of ‘Truth or Dare’ goes sideways when someone—or something—begins to punish those who tell a lie—or refuse the dare.

Jason Blum is producing with Wadlow serving as EP.

Truth or Dare will go up against Lionsgate’s Traffik, Orion’s Every Day and A24’s untitled horror film.