Universal will open Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller Truth or Dare on April 27, 2018.

Related
Blumhouse's Next 'Purge' Chapter Cast Mo McRae, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, Steve Harris & More

Pic directed by Jeff Wadlow stars Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto and Sophia Taylor Ali. In the film, a harmless game of ‘Truth or Dare’ goes sideways when someone—or something—begins to punish those who tell a lie—or refuse the dare.

Jason Blum is producing with Wadlow serving as EP.

Truth or Dare will go up against Lionsgate’s Traffik, Orion’s Every Day and A24’s untitled horror film.