The BBC’s Blue Planet II is a massive hit in China. All BPII content — including short form, trailers and the first two episodes — has now been watched over 100M times in the first 13 days, BBC Worldwide tells Deadline. The first episode of the docuseries received over 24M views in a little over a week on co-producer Tencent’s platform. The numbers are expected to jump significantly as Sir David Attenborough’ deep-dive into the world’s oceans moves from SVOD to AVOD. The seven-part landmark series from BBC Studios Natural History Unit follows the original multi-award winning The Blue Planet from 2001. Filming took place off of every continent, and in all of the earth’s oceans, to immerse the audience in some of the most expansive but least known parts of the planet. The series has now gone out in China — where it’s particularly popular with families — Norway, Singapore and Spain with other majors joining in 2018 including the U.S.

Sony Pictures Classics The first winners of 2017 European Film Awards have been unveiled by the European Film Academy today, in the categories of Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costumes, Hair & Make-Up, Music and Sound. The choices were made by a special seven-member jury convened in Berlin where the official ceremony will take place next month. Among the laureates are several films which are heating up the Foreign Language Oscar field vying for a slot on the nominations shortlist. They include Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless whose DP, Michail Krichman, was named European Cinematographer 2017 and whose Evgueni & Sacha Galperine scooped European Composer 2017; Robin Campillo as European Editor 2017 for his own BPM; European Production Designer 2017 Josefin Åsberg for Ruben Ostlund’s The Square; and European Costume Designer 2017 Katarzyna Lewińska for Agnieszka Holland’s Spoor. There were also two prizes for English-language titles: Brimstone whose Leendert van Nimwegen was voted European Hair & Make-up Artist 2017 and Oriol Tarragó as European Sound Designer 2017 for JA Bayona’s A Monster Calls.