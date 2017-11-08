Laura Mennell (Watchmen, The Man in the High Castle) has been cast as the female lead opposite Aidan Gillen in History’s scripted drama series Blue Book, executive produced by Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis. Maleficent helmer Robert Stromberg, is set to direct the first two episodes of the series, from A+E Studios and Compari Entertainment, a division of Zemeckis’ ImageMovers.

Created and written on spec by David O’Leary, with Sean Jablonski serving as showrunner, the 10-episode Blue Book chronicles the true top secret U.S. Air Force-sponsored investigations into UFO-related phenomena in the 1950s and ’60s, known as “Project Blue Book.” Gillen plays Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a brilliant astrophysicist, family man, and UFO skeptic who is recruited as the Chief Scientific Advisor to “Project Blue Book.” Mennell will play Allen’s wife, Mimi Hynek, who is seemingly a content stay-at-home housewife but has plans to become much more.

O’Leary co-executive produces. Jablonski executive produces alongside Zemeckis, Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine who exec produce for Compari Entertainment.

Mennell co-stars opposite Ron Livingston in the Audience Network comedy series Loudermilk, from Peter Farrelly. Blue Book is in first position for her but if Loudermilk is renewed for a second season, she could do more episodes schedule permitting. Mennell, who also is recurring on the third season of Amazon’s The Man In the High Castle, is repped by Kim Callahan at Industry Entertainment and Play Management.

Blue Book is one of two new History scripted series that are now casting, along with The Breach: Inside the Impeachment of Bill Clinton from producer R.J. Cutler.