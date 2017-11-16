The CW has slotted Tuesday, January 16 for the premiere of its new superhero series Black Lightning. It will air at 9 PM ET/PT following its top-rated series The Flash, both DC shows.

Based on the characters from DC, Black Lightning hails from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Schechter.

Following the holiday hiatus, Valor is back with original episodes on Monday, January 1 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns with new episodes on Friday, January 5 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Supergirl returns Monday, January 15. Riverdale and Dynasty are back with original episodes Wednesday, January 17. Supernatural and Arrow premiere Thursday, January 18. Jane the Virgin returns with new episodes Friday, January 26 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Legends of Tomorrow will be back in February in a new night and time (TBD). And a premiere date for Life Sentence is TBD as well.

Following is The CW’s midseason schedule of premieres and return dates. All times ET/PT:

MONDAY, JANUARY 1

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (Encore)

9:00-10:00 PM VALOR (New Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

8:00-9:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore)

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM VALOR (New Episode)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM DYNASTY (New Episode)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (New Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

8:00-9:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM JANE THE VIRGIN (New Episode)