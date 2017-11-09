BET Networks has given a series order to Black Card Revoked, a nostalgia-filled game show based on the popular party game that offers a lighthearted test of knowledge of pop culture, entertainment, historical facts and politics from an African American perspective.

Actor-comedian Tony Rock has been tapped to host the series, described as a witty celebration of African American life. Production on the 12-episode order will begin this month in Los Angeles for a January 10, 2018 premiere.

Each 30-minute episode will feature three teams, each with a celebrity and contestant partner. Like the party game, a piece of a team’s Black Card gets challenged for every wrong answer — like if you haven’t seen The Color Purple or Friday, you’re in trouble. The teams will have a chance to win up to $10,000.

The party game debuted in 2015 from Cards for All People and quickly gained popularity on social media and at home parties.

Black Card Revoked will be produced by Alternative Productions for BET, with David A. Hurwitz serving as executive producer. Original party game creators Latesha Williams and Jay Bobo will serve as co-executive producers.