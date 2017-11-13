has set the premiere date for Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray’s Extra Innings, an unscripted series about minor league baseball hosted by the comedy brothers. The 10-episode digital series will debut Monday, November 20, with new episodes available weekly on Mondays. Watch the trailer below.

In Extra Innings, avid baseball fans the Murrays travel to minor-league cities to visit teams and the communities they represent (no Cubs visit, Bill?). The series is from Oso Studios, co-creator of Showtime’s Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus.

Bill Murray, Brian Doyle-Murray and Oso’s Dub Cornett are executive producers, and Victoria Lily Shaffer is producer.

Here’s the trailer: