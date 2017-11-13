Facebook Watch has set the premiere date for Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray’s Extra Innings, an unscripted series about minor league baseball hosted by the comedy brothers. The 10-episode digital series will debut Monday, November 20, with new episodes available weekly on Mondays. Watch the trailer below.

Related
NowThis Launches Facebook Watch Series About Las Vegas NHL Team And Its Response To Mass Shooting

In Extra Innings, avid baseball fans the Murrays travel to minor-league cities to visit teams and the communities they represent (no Cubs visit, Bill?). The series is from Oso Studios, co-creator of Showtime’s Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus.

Bill Murray, Brian Doyle-Murray and Oso’s Dub Cornett are executive producers, and Victoria Lily Shaffer is producer.

Here’s the trailer: