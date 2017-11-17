While NBC ruled ratings on Thursday with NFL football, CBS dominated non-pigskin programming.

The night’s top 2 entertainment shows, CBS’s The Big Bang Theory (2.6, 13.2M) and Young Sheldon (2.1, 11.7M) experienced slight slippage week to week, and the net’s 10 PM rookie S.W.A.T. (0.9, 6.22M) has shed another tenth in demo rating.

ABC’s Shina Rhimes winter finales churned up nothing dramatic, ratings-wise anyway, with Grey’s Anatomy (1.8, 7.51M) down a tenth week to week. Scandal (1.1, 4.98M), and How To Get Away With Murder (0.9, 372M) – the season’s biggest L7 gainer this fall in the demo – both came in flat in Live + Same Day stats. Comparisons to a year ago are not flattering, however, with Grey’s down 18% in the demo, and How To Get Away With Murder tumbled 36% despite a stronger lead-in this fall.

All other CBS, ABC, Fox, and CW programs showed flat or down a tenth, week to week.

At 8 PM, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon bested Grey’s Anatomy, as well as Fox’s Gotham (0.9, 2.66M), and CW’s Supernatural (0.6, 18.7M).

CBS also took 9 PM with Mom (1.4, 8.47M), and Life in Pieces (1.1, 6.41M), besting Scandal, Fox’s Orville (0.9, 3.28M), and CW’s Arrow (0.5, 1.3M).

S.W.A.T tied How To Get Away with Murder at 10 PM in the demo, though CBS’s drama took total viewers.

NBC runs the night with football (2.7, 9.52M), and CBS (1.5, 8.72M) stands first among non-NFL broadcasters, followed by ABC (1.3, 5.40M), Fox (0.9, 3.0M) and CW (0.6, 1.584M).