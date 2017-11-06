In the wake of the sexual harassment allegations flooding Hollywood as of late, Ben Affleck has evaluated his own behavior and is looking to be an ally when it comes to the issue.

During an interview with the Associated Press for the upcoming Warner Bros. comic book blockbuster Justice League, Affleck said that he has been “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

In addition, Affleck pointed out that sexual harassment needed to be “a men’s issue” where men need to call out and report inappropriate behavior towards women. He also said that “more women need to be pushed to power.”

When he said he’s looking at his own behavior, this could be referring to his own bouts of sexual harassment allegations that surfaced shortly after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. Hilarie Burton said that the actor groped her on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV’s Total Request Live. Affleck has since apologized for his behavior. In addition to Burton, a video of him and Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique was put in the spotlight. The video featured Affleck pulling Losque into his lap.

When the Weinstein story broke, Affleck took to Twitter to speak out against his behavior saying, “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick.”