Bel Powley (Diary of a Teenage Girl) will join the previously announced Michael Cera, Chris Evans, and Brian Tyree Henry, to complete the cast of Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero, directed by Trip Cullman. The revival will mark the re-opening of Second Stage Theater’s Broadway flagship, the refurbished Helen Hayes Theater. Previews are slated to begin March 1 with opening set for March 26.

Powley made her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia. She recently completed production on the film White Boy Rick, from director Yann Demange, and starring opposite Matthew McConaughey. Mary Shelley, in which she co-stared opposite Elle Fanning and Douglas Booth, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival 2017 and will be distributed by IFC Films for a 2018 release. On television, Powley is currently shooting the BBC1 and Amazon limited series Informer, and is lending her voice to the Sky One animated series Moominvalley, alongside Kate Winslet, Rosamund Pike and Taron Egerton.

Lobby Hero will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Darron L West and casting by Telsey + Company.