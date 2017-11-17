We’re getting a first look at Josh Wakely’s Beat Bugs: All Together Now, a 48-minute special set to premiere Tuesday, November 21 on Netflix.

Inspired by Wakely’s Emmy-winning animated kids series, Beat Bugs: All Together Now brings together some of the show’s most beloved characters as they venture outside the garden to attend a prestigious talent show. The special features an original cover of “Here Comes the Sun” by Yusuf/Cat Stevens and other original covers including “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “All Together Now,” and “Ticket to Ride.”

Inspired by the music of the Beatles, Beat Bugs, which ran for two seasons on Netflix, follows five best friends who band together to discover life’s most important lessons in an overgrown suburban backyard. For the series, Wakely acquired for Grace: A Storytelling Company in which he is a principal partner, the worldwide rights to record covers of the entire Lennon/McCartney ‘Northern Songs’ music catalogue. Featured artists who cover songs in the show include, P!nk, Eddie Vedder, Rod Stewart, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Sia.

Watch the exclusive trailer for Beat Bugs: All Together Now above.