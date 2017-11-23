The BBC has upgraded Scandinavian crime drama The Bridge — moving the series from digital station BBC Four to mainstream channel BBC Two.

The final series of the Swedish/Danish co-production, which is produced by Endemol Shine Group’s Filmlance International and Nimbus Film, will air in 2018 after the UK broadcaster closed a deal with distributor ZDF Enterprises.

It will see the return of Saga and Henrik, played by Sofia Helin and Thure Lindhart, as they attempt to solve one last case, while also dealing with their professional and personal relationship.

The Bridge, known locally as Bron, is BBC Four’s highest-ever rated drama with over 1M viewers in November 2015.

The series was written by Hans Rosenfeldt, who more recently created ITV and Netflix’s Anna Friel-fronted crime drama Marcella. It was previously adapted in the U.S. by FX.

Rosenfeldt and co-writer Camilla Ahlgren said, “We’ve been on an amazing journey with Saga Norén and Henrik Sabroe and felt that there was one last thrilling story to tell. Set two years on from last series, Saga is coming to terms with the dire consequences of being accused of her mother’s murder when a macabre crime seemingly linked to migration takes place. Meanwhile, Henrik continues his desperate search for his children.”

Patrick Holland, Channel Controller of BBC Two added, “It is great to see this fantastic series back and on BBC Two. The Bridge has helped redefine television drama in recent years and it is fitting that its final series will be showcased on BBC Two.”