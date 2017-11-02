Clowns are sort of the It thing at the moment, and FX is prepping for the return of its face-painted comedy. The cable net said today that Season 3 of Baskets starring Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson will premiere at 10 PM January 23. We also get a quickie S3 promo (above) and new poster (below).

FX

The logline for the third go-round, Christine (Anderson) becomes President and CEO of Baskets Family Rodeo — despite never having seen a rodeo before. The new family business offers Chip (Galifianakis) his first full-time job since Arby’s, but can barely transfer a phone call, let alone recruit much-needed clowns. And even though his twin brother Dale (also Galifianakis) is the only Basket who has run a business, he can’t get anyone to listen to him — his family, the employees or the horses.

Anderson is coming off his second consecutive supporting Emmy nomination for Baskets, having taken home the trophy in 2016. Galifianakis earned his first Emmy nom for his role(s) this year. Martha Kelly also is back as Martha, an insurance agent who is Chip’s only friend — despite the lousy way he treats her.

FX Productions’ Baskets is co-created by Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K. and Galifianakis, who exec produce alongside M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph and Anna Dokoza

Here is the Season 3 key art: