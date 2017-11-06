While 2016 saw the wide success of several adult dramas like Hidden Figures and Sully, hits of this genre have been in sparse supply in 2017, as we point out on The Bart & Fleming Podcast this week. Given the disappointment of films like mother!, will movies for grownups gain the support of studios and indies?

Also, given the pervasive charges of sexual harassment, will proposed “codes of conduct” being pondered by the Motion Picture Academy and other groups contribute to solving the problem, or are more direct and aggressive measures called for?

Listen here: