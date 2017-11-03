EXCLUSIVE: Barry Avrich, the filmmaker behind over 35 documentaries including The Last Mogul, Filthy Gorgeous: Bob Guccione and Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project (2011), has pulled his latest doc from TWC and said he’s planning to re-edit and re-release the Unauthorized doc in light of the current scandal.

Former Chief Prosecutor of the Einsatzgruppen Trial Benjamin Ferencz Speaks at the Opening of the ‘Nuremberg Trials Memorium’ REX/Shutterstock

Following allegations of rape and sexual assault from scores of women against Weinstein, Avrich said, “When I announced that I was making a high profile film about legendary Nuremberg prosecutor Ben Ferencz, TWC reached out and acquired rights for the film that was in production 30 days prior to the scandal. Once the scandal broke, I had my attorneys negotiate a termination of the contract. Both parties agreed amicably to terminate the agreement. I felt that given that the film is a very emotional story about hero who has been a pioneer in human rights, justice and redemption for those that have been persecuted, that TWC was not right home for the film.”

He is currently directing the film which is entitled Prosecuting Evil.

Avrich said he never came across any of the sexual harassment allegations during the making of the Unauthroized Harvey Weinstein documentary. “Maybe it was because of the culture of fear,” said Avrich. “I do look back and wonder why no one reached out to me to break their silence. I would have thought that would have been the perfect time, given that it was unauthorized. I would have certainly have taken their stories and documented it, but no one came forward.”

“I do plan on re-editing and re-releasing the Unauthorized in light of this and hoping that many of the accusers will lend their voices to the film.”